1924 - 2019 Martha June Eaton, age 95, left this earthly plain on Saturday, September 21st, 2019. The eldest child of Emmett C. and Junie Mae Burnett, she was born in Preble County, Ohio where she and her brother Keith, enjoyed the childhood that only living on a family farm can provide. After High School, she studied accounting at Manchester College, entered the work force, then married Reverend Harry E. Martin. They had three daughters and established a home in Elwyn, Pennsylvania. Martha June or Marty as her friends called her was a beautiful kind soul, wonderful person, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. While in Elwyn, where the family served at Middletown Presbyterian Church, her friends formed the Marty Martin Fan Club – a testament to how others saw her. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, china painting and cooking for her family where her pies, potato salad and broccoli casserole were legendary. After the death of her first husband, Martha met and married Roland “Bud” Eaton. They enjoyed traveling to Bud’s home in Maine, cooking, laughing and sharing their later years. Martha was predeceased by her brother, parents and two husbands. She is survived by daughters Leigh Ann (Dennis) Hooten, Barbara (Alisi) Samuseva and Mimi Leonard. She was a loving grandmother to: Anna Leigh Louchheim, Maxwell Hooten, Martha Hooten-Hattingh, Eva Hooten, Aaron Myer, Jeremiah Visoria, Christian Visoria, Angel Visoria, Sam Leonard, Will Leonard, Hilary Leigh Leonard and 8 great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at Middletown Presbyterian Church, 273 South Old Middletown Road, Elwyn, PA 19063. Visitation at 10:00. Service at 11:00 with Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to CureAlz.org. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019