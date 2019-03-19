Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. - Oxford
1919 - 2019 Martha Todd Klingler, 99, of Oxford, PA passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA. She was the wife of the late Albert M. Klingler and was preceded in death by her first husband, William R. Todd, Jr. Born in Wayne, PA she was the daughter of the late Arthur R. and Martha Alice Westgarth Danby. She was a member of the Oxford United Methodist Church. Martha was employed with M. F. Williams Funeral Home in Clifton Heights, PA. She started at the age of 15 and retired when she was 80 years of age. She is survived by one granddaughter, Susan Renee Todd; one grandson, William Robert Todd, IV (Melanie Sun Todd); two great-grandchildren, William Robert Todd, V and Benjamin Sun Todd; and god-daughter, Carolyn Swayze-Basler. She was preceded in death by her one son, William Robert Todd, III, and siblings, Stephen Danby Arthur “Tuck” Danby, William Danby, John Lionel Danby, Ralph Danby, Edward Danby, Edith Rineer and Margaret Stone. A Graveside Service will be held 11 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Glenwood Memorial Gardens, 2321 W. Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019
