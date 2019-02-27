Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Martha Mae Findle, age 77, of Kennett Square died on Feb. 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of George Findle; mother of Michael Findle (Terre), Daniel Findle (Joanie) and Michelle Hayes (Robert); grandmother of Kristopher, Jimmy, Taylor, Tim, Megan, Patrick and Brittany Hayes; great-grandmother of Marnie Findle. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Martha Henuber Wigmore; siblings, William, Jr., Lawrence and Thomas and Carol Evans. Viewing from 11-11:30AM and a Funeral Service at 11:30AM on Fri. March 1, 2019 at the Longwood Funeral Home, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Burial in Cumberland Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019
