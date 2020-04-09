|
|
Martha (Barbara) Marks, 81, a long time resident of Ridley Park, died on April 6, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Barbara was a 1956 graduate of Ridley Park High School. She was a Laboratory Technician and graduated from Delaware County Community College in 1978 as a Registered Nurse. She worked at Scott Paper Company, The Media Clinic, Methodist Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital. Lovingly known to her family as “Marth”, she was a member of Aldan Union Church, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Mullica Hill Spicer Girls. She attended many Rolling Stones concerts and was an avid fan of Mick Jagger. Wife of the late Robert L. Marks, former Chief of Police in Ridley Park, she is survived by her four children, Debbie McDevitt of Ridley Park, Diane Marks of Ridley Township, Bob Marks of West Chester, and Heather Topuz of Istanbul, Turkey. She is also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother. She was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. Due to current health restrictions, a Memorial Service and Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial Gifts can be made to Crossover Global, 7520 Monticello Rd., Columbia, SC, 29203, note account number #2393 on the check. Donations can also be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 10, 2020