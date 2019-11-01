Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Martha Mary Finn Obituary
Martha Mary Finn, age 87, formerly of DELCO, died on Oct. 29, 2019. Martha was the beloved sister of Mildred Phillippe, Dorothy Young and the late James Finn. Also predeceased by her companion, William Cummings and her parents, Edward James Finn and Amelia Wiatrowski Finn. Visitation is from 9:15AM until 10:15AM with a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM on Nov. 7, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 430 Valleybrook Rd., Glen Mills, PA. Burial: Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019
