|
|
Martha Rae Bollinger (nee Paylor) “Rae”, age 96 of Glenolden passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at home. She is predeceased by her husband Francis E. Bollinger Jr. Survivors: Stepmother of Catherine, James, Janice and Joyce and Thomas Bollinger who was her caregiver; nieces Mary-Ellen Miller and Joyce Witten, who also assisted with her care, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation: 9-11am Thursday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 followed by her Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers contributions to the Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019