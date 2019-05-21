Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
Martha Rae "Rae" (Paylor) Bollinger

Martha Rae "Rae" (Paylor) Bollinger Obituary
Martha Rae Bollinger (nee Paylor) “Rae”, age 96 of Glenolden passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019 at home. She is predeceased by her husband Francis E. Bollinger Jr. Survivors: Stepmother of Catherine, James, Janice and Joyce and Thomas Bollinger who was her caregiver; nieces Mary-Ellen Miller and Joyce Witten, who also assisted with her care, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation: 9-11am Thursday at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike Glenolden, PA. 19036 followed by her Funeral Service at 11AM. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers contributions to the Crozer Keystone Hospice, 200 W. Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA 19064 Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 22, 2019
