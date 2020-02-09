|
Martin “Marty” Louis Pasela, age 76, a resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on February 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Raised in Chester, PA, Marty was a St. James High School graduate and a member of the St. James Alumni Association. Marty served his country proudly as a member of the Army during the Vietnam Era. Martin attended the St. Hedwigs Church in Chester, PA. He was the son of the late Louis Pasela and Josephine Nowak, and brother of the late Mary Welc and Teresa Piatek. Survivors: His wife: Elizabeth Pasela of Boothwyn, PA; children: Michelle Lees, of Nottingham, PA, Christopher Pasela, of Honeybrook, PA; and grandchildren: Evan and Kyra Lees, and Chase and Hunter Pasela. Visitation: Wednesday from 10:00-11:15 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Words of Remembrance: Friends and Family will have time to share memories and stories on Wednesday at 11:30 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2020