Martin D. Gross Martin D. Gross, 76 of Clifton Heights, PA, son of the late Thomas and Margaret (O’Shea) Gross, passed away on December 3, 2020. Former husband of Sally (nee Harvey); loving father of Lori Hurst and Daniel Gross; cherished grandfather of Jennifer DuBoe, Christina Tuohey and Matthew Smithson; 3 great grandchildren; the late Emma Powers and one on the way. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation, Thursday December 10, 2020 9:30 a.m. Church of St. Eugene, 200 S. Oak Ave., Clifton Heights, PA 19018 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. in the Church. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed in the Church. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.



