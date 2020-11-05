1/2
Martin J. "Marty" Gentile

Martin J.”Marty” Gentile, age 70 of Newtown Square, PA, on Nov. 3, 2020. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, an avid softball player and lifelong employee of Gentile’s Farm Market. Survived by his wife of 45 yrs. Joanne M. (nee Trost), his son James M. (Shannon), his daughter Nicolle F. (Jay) Small, 4 grandchildren; Julia, Sydney, Catherine & Jack, his 4 brothers; Joseph, Robert, Christopher & Francis and his sisters Rose Gustafson, Isabel Chapman, Constance Jones & Mary Schneider. All services will be private due to COVID-19 concerns. www.danjolell.com

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
