Martin J. Holland
Martin J. Holland, 75, a resident of Norwood, Pa., passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Marty was employed by Boeing Vertol for nine years as a sheet metal mechanic and at Verizon as a utility maintenance mechanic. He retired from Verizon after 37 years. He was born in Ridley Park to Grace and Syl Holland. Marty is survived by his spouse of 56 years, Susan; and his brother, Patrick. He is also survived by his sons, Bryan, Darren (Cheryl), and Jason; his three grandchildren; and his two great-grandchildren. His funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for Overbrook Friedlander Program, 1900 Wynnewood Road, Philadelphia, Pa. 19151 in Marty’s memory. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffith Funeral Chapel Inc
520 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
(610) 586-2142
