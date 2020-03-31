|
(1958-2020) Martin J. Slezak, born February 15, 1958 of Chester, PA passed away peacefully at home on March 28th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born to the late Martin B. Slezak, and the late Ruth C. Slezak (nee Leeson) of Chester, PA. Marty was a graduate of St. James High School class of 1976. Marty is survived by brothers, Robert T. (Upper Chichester, PA), and Christopher J. (Chester, PA); nephew Tyler J. (Alexandria, VA) and niece Madeline C. (New York, NY). Marty was employed as a bearing mechanic by Worthington Steel, formerly National Rolling Mills (Malvern, PA), and as a Quality Inspector for both Chalmers & Kubeck (Aston, PA), and Eaton Aerospace (Glenolden, PA) for many years. Marty was an avid photographer and was always willing to give his camera advice to anyone that asked. He always had the latest & greatest in stereo technology and loved to share his expertise. He also enjoyed coin collecting, fine automobiles, classic rock, attending the Grand Prix in Montreal, and vacationing in Jamaica. His favorite pastimes were attending Phillies & Sixers games with his niece & nephew, and brothers, and especially got a kick out of visiting Tyler & Maddie when they were in college. Special thanks and gratitude go out to the Main Line Health Hospice Nurses and Staff (especially Cheryl) for all their wonderful care, dedication and compassion. At his request, no service will be held. A celebration of his life (a ‘Marty Party’) to be held at a future date.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020