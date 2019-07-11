|
|
Martin “Leon” Leonard Michel, 84 of Lansdowne, PA passed away peacefully in Columbus, NC on July 5, 2019. Leon was a US Navy Veteran that served during the Korean War. He was a retired Pennsylvania Job Services Employment Representative. Leon is predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret M. (nee Proska) Michel; loving son of the late Leonhardt J. and the late Susanna (nee Honig) Michel, and loving brother of the late Rev. Engelbert Michel. Leon is survived by his loving family. Children Lisa (Jack) Powers, Karen (Phillip) Mattox, Grandchildren Brendan Mattox and Ryan Mattox, sister Gertrude Forte (the late John) and brother Joseph (Mary Teresa). Also survived by many devoted and loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday, July 20, 2019 9:30am Visitation St. Charles Borromeo Church 3422 Dennison Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 followed by 10:30am Mass. Int Calvary Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043.
Published in The Daily Times on July 14, 2019