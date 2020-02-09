Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Pasela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Louis "Marty" Pasela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Louis "Marty" Pasela Obituary
Martin “Marty” Louis Pasela, age 76, a resident of Boothwyn, PA, passed away on February 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Raised in Chester, PA, Marty was a St. James High School graduate and a member of the St. James Alumni Association. Marty served his country proudly as a member of the Army during the Vietnam Era. Martin attended the St. Hedwigs Church in Chester, PA. He was the son of the late Louis Pasela and Josephine Nowak, and brother of the late Mary Welc and Teresa Piatek. Survivors: His wife: Elizabeth Pasela of Boothwyn, PA; children: Michelle Lees, of Nottingham, PA, Christopher Pasela, of Honeybrook, PA; and grandchildren: Evan and Kyra Lees, and Chase and Hunter Pasela. Visitation: Wednesday from 10:00-11:15 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Words of Remembrance: Friends and Family will have time to share memories and stories on Wednesday at 11:30 am at Nolan Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Private. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -