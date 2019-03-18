|
Martin M. Mortimer, age 84, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born and raised in Chester, PA, he was the son of Martin Mortimer and Catherine Mortimer (O'Malley).
Marty graduated from St. James High School, Pennsylvania Military College with a B.A. in Accounting and Widener University with a M.S. in Taxation.
He served in the Army as a member of Company A, Third Battalion First Infantry, and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany.
He played semi-professional football in Delaware County and was proudly inducted into the Marcus Hook Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as, the St. James High School Wall of Honor.
Professionally, Marty spent over 30 years with the U.S. General Accounting Office in Philadelphia as a supervisory auditor and then as a senior audit specialist with the Resolution Trust Corporation in Valley Forge. He also worked at Wilmington Trust and later as the Parish Accountant for Church of the Holy Child.
His love for sports, especially the Phillies and Eagles, was only rivaled by his love of his Irish heritage. He was an avid world traveler and loved time spent in Cape May, NJ.
An extraordinarily kind, generous and patient person, Marty was a man of deep faith and integrity. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Georgianne Mortimer (Gaynor); 2 children, Kellianne Mortimer Frankel of Scituate, MA, Marty Mortimer of Portland, OR; son-in-law David Frankel and 4 grandchildren, Catie, Ryan, Jason and Owen.
He is also survived by his siblings William P. Mortimer of Aston, PA, John J. Mortimer of West Chester, PA and Kathleen Deemer of Wilmington, DE, 7 nieces and nephews and their children.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 21 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE, followed by interment in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at the Church of the Holy Child.
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019