Martin Zacher, age 87, of Mt. Pocono, PA formerly of Chester, PA passed away on October 30, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Pauline (nee Leskosky) Zacher; his parents Martin and Suzie (nee Daniels) his sisters Gloria Brochet and Joanne Stewart. Martin is survived by his family, Joseph Leskosky (Christine); Doris Peltz (Richard); Martin Zacher (Denise); Susan Valent (Joseph); and Michael Zacher; his 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, along with many friends and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, November 6th 9:30AM-11:00AM with Service to follow at 11:00 AM at the Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home of Trainer 3900 W. 9th Street Trainer, PA 19061. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store