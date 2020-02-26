Home

Mary A. (Mckewen) Cutcliff

Mary A. (McKewen) Cutcliff, 93 of Springfield, PA passed away February 24, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Earl J. and Mary A. (Hook) McKewen. Wife of the late William Cutcliff. Mary is survived by her children; William B. (Pam) Cutcliff, Jr., James D. (Terry) Cutcliff, and David B. (Christy) Cutcliff. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, March 2, 2020 9:30am St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Contributions to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2020
