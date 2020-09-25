1/1
Mary A. (Ginsburg) Floyd
Mary A. Floyd (nee Ginsburg) age 83, of Broomall, formerly of Secane, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Mary Ann was born in Philadelphia, was the daughter of the late Louis Ginsburg and Mary (Cuniff) Ginsburg and graduated from Bartram High School. She was a member of St. Pius X Church in Broomall, where she was active in the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and cherished the time she spent with her family and watching her grandchildren at their sporting events. She is survived by her children Cathleen Beck (Jeffrey), Robert Floyd Jr. (Anna), James Floyd (Ann), Edward Floyd (Brideen); her grandchildren Kristen, James, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Brian, Jeffrey, Edward, Andrew, Matthew and Matthew and her great grandchildren Thomas, Connor, and Gavin. She is also survived by her siblings Ruth Ginsburg and Pauline Scrupskis (Dennis), Sam Ginsburg and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Ginsburg and her sister Anna McDevitt. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 9:30AM-11:00AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall PA 19008 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Legion of Mary at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Rd., Broomall PA 19008. Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
