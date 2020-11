(1941-2020) Mary A. Tucker, born in Chester, PA on November 5, 1941; departed this life on November 7, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her children, Marvin and Vanessa. She leaves to cherish her memories, partner, Harold Hughes; sister, Lillian Knowland; 4 children, Omar Id-Deen, Deborah Tucker, Jeffrey Tucker (Carol) and Mary Tucker, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A private service will be held 10am, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Haven Memorial Cemetery, 2500 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Public viewing from 8-10am. Due to Covid-19, there will be no repass at this time. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Twp. PA.