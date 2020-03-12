|
|
Mary A. Volpe Archacki, 95 formerly of Aston, died on March 9, 2020 at Rose Tree Place. Born in Chester, she first lived in Wallingford and then Aston for most of her life. Mary was the wife of the late William Archacki, her husband of 56 years, who died in 2004; daughter of the late Salvatore and Rose Fusco Volpe and sister of the late Anthony Volpe, John Volpe and Yolanda Acree. She is survived by her children, Rosemary A. Griffin (Ray) and William J. Archacki (Marlynn Orlando); her brother, Albert Volpe; her grandchildren, Denise M. Kirk and Keith E. Griffin; also, her great grandchildren. Elizabeth R. Kirk, Patrick J. Kirk, Emily L. Griffin and Rayna A. Griffin. Funeral Service 11:00AM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 3551 Concord Rd., Aston where friends may call after 10:00AM. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Online condolences-www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2020