|
|
Mary Ada Garcia “Ada”, 76, of Holmes, Pa passed away on December 2, 2019. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Honorio T. Garcia: her parents Harry J. and Mary (nee Heiland) Armstrong, and her brother Harry J. Armstrong, Jr. Ada was a WIBC Bowling Board Member, she had worked at Rite-Aid in both Holmes & Norwood and then went to work at BJ’s in Springfield. She was an avid reader, a big Eagles fan but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and the rest of her family. Ada is survived by her loving children: Tony Garcia and Mandy Garcia (Vinnie Long); her adoring grandchildren: Cameron, Jordana, Vince and Carissa. She is also survived by her caring sisters Ellen Carter and Fran Hensen. Family and friends are invited to Ada’s Visitation December 5th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM and also December 6th from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM followed by her 11:00 AM Funeral Service at The Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home, 746 Kedron Ave., Morton, PA 19070. Interment: Private. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations be made in memory of Ada to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 202 Phila, Pa 19107 Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 5, 2019