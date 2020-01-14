|
|
Mary Addona (nee Perugini) formerly of Clifton Heights, PA, age 88 passed away January 12, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Mario and parents Giuseppe and Angela Marie. Beloved mother of Joseph (Rose) and Nino (Debbie). Loving brother of Joe (Kathy) and John (Karen). Also survived by grandchildren; Albert, Nina, Angela, Joey, Dante, Serina, & Dominic, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mary was a happy loving person and always reminded everyone how much she loved them. She had a unique sense of humor and was known for her quirky one liners. Including the classic “ I love you as high as the sky and as deep as the ocean”. Back in the day she enjoyed spending time on the beach in Wildwood, singing, dancing, playing the accordion, and sipping on Creme de Menthe. She was happiest listening to Italian music, crocheting, eating banana splits and spending time with her family. Her life was a challenge but she tried to remain positive and ALWAYS full of love. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, January 17, 9:30AM Holy Cross Church 651 E. Springfield Road Springfield PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30AM in the Church. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Arr. O’Leary Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 15, 2020