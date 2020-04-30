Mary Agnes Byrne
1927 - 2020
Mary Agnes Byrne of Collingdale, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wallingford Manor. She was 92. Mary Agnes was the wife of the late Edwin Byrne. Mary Agnes was also preceded in death by her son Edwin Jr. (Kathy). She will be sadly missed by her children: James of Collingdale, PA, Thomas (Therese) of Fairless Hills, PA, Mary Miller (John) of Media, PA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mary Agnes was a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. She was a devout Catholic and very active in her church, St. Joseph of Collingdale where she taught CCD and was a member of the sodality. Mary Agnes was a devoted wife and mother whose life was centered around her family. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of Wallingford Manor’s health care and hospice providers for their attention and care during her time there. Services and interment will be held privately due to the Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Saint Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale, PA 19023. Condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
My deepest condolences
kenny Bailey
Family
Thank You.
