Mary Agnes (Calvan) Colucci
1926 - 2020
Mary Agnes Colucci (nee Calvan), 93, of Springfield, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Delaware County Community Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Armand E. Colucci, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. She was the cherished mother of Salvatore A. Colucci of Glen Mills on whom Mary’s sun rose and set; grandmother of Lisa M. Colucci of Milford, CT and John DiPietro (Deanna) of Washington Twp., NJ. She is also survived by four great grandchildren: Alexander, Karlie, Gianna and Domenic DiPietro. Born on September 8, 1926 in South Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Stefano (nee Micciche) Calvano. Mary was predeceased by her siblings Agnes Scardino, Anna Scafidi, Sebastian “Buster” Calvano, Joseph Calvano and is survived by sisters Antoinette Krebs, Madeline Sylvester and Lucy De Sanctis. She is adored by her many nieces and nephews whom she always made feel special. She graduated from South Philly High School and joined the work force shortly. Her career in retail started at Sun Ray Drugs, Gimbels and then to J.C. Penney’s Department Store where she worked for 45 years before retiring. Growing up Mary discovered her love for animals. She took tender care of all the family pets. She also had a talent for hair styling and her sisters would elicit her help for special occasions. Mary loved to draw, knit, crochet and bake. She made intricate tiered cakes for weddings and other special occasions. Her homemade cheesecake was always the hit of every party. Mary was an amazing caretaker. She gave of herself tirelessly for family members in need. Family was her passion. She took great pleasure in going out to eat with her beloved son, sisters and any family members who could attend. Above all she was devoted to God and her namesake the Blessed Mother. She prayed the rosary every day and was a member of Holy Cross Church since 1954. She would attend her church on Saturdays and then her son’s church on Sundays. Family only is invited to her Viewing Wed. June 10, 2020 9:30am Holy Cross Church 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the American Diabetes Foundation. www.olearyfuneral.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
09:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
