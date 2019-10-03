Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alpha "Molly" (Ellis) Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alpha "Molly" (Ellis) Duffy Obituary
Mary Alpha (Molly) Duffy (nee Ellis), passed away on October 3, 2019 at age 97. Born and raised in Collingdale, Mary was a member of the Collingdale High School Class of 1940. With a career in bookkeeping, Mary worked at Westinghouse and Woolco Department Stores, and in retirement served as treasurer for many organizations. Mary was a life-long resident of Delaware County and was active in many civic organizations, including charter membership in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marshall-McKay post of the in Collingdale, PA. Mary was a Girl Scout leader and was active in the Aston Seniors, Lionesses, TOPS, and multiple committees at Maris Grove, where she lived. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Aston. Mrs. Duffy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late Daniel F. Duffy, Sr.; her parents, Harvey A. and Mary E. (Lawless) Ellis; and four brothers, Walter, John, Lloyd, and Norbert. Survivors: her children: Daniel F. Duffy, Jr. (Janet), Mary Duffy Lewis (Don), and Ruth Duffy Krywicki (Dr. Robert); six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 am at St. Joseph’s Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial: Will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maris Grove Benevolent Fund, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, Aston. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Download Now