Mary Alpha (Molly) Duffy (nee Ellis), passed away on October 3, 2019 at age 97. Born and raised in Collingdale, Mary was a member of the Collingdale High School Class of 1940. With a career in bookkeeping, Mary worked at Westinghouse and Woolco Department Stores, and in retirement served as treasurer for many organizations. Mary was a life-long resident of Delaware County and was active in many civic organizations, including charter membership in the Ladies Auxiliary of the Marshall-McKay post of the in Collingdale, PA. Mary was a Girl Scout leader and was active in the Aston Seniors, Lionesses, TOPS, and multiple committees at Maris Grove, where she lived. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Aston. Mrs. Duffy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the late Daniel F. Duffy, Sr.; her parents, Harvey A. and Mary E. (Lawless) Ellis; and four brothers, Walter, John, Lloyd, and Norbert. Survivors: her children: Daniel F. Duffy, Jr. (Janet), Mary Duffy Lewis (Don), and Ruth Duffy Krywicki (Dr. Robert); six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00-9:45 am at St. Joseph’s Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA. Funeral Mass: Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church. Burial: Will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maris Grove Benevolent Fund, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, Aston. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 6, 2019