Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA
Burial
Private
Mary Ann C. (Schartner) Stocku

Mary Ann C. (Schartner) Stocku Obituary
Mary Ann C. Stocku (nee Schartner), age 74, of Folsom, PA passed away peacefully at home on September 11, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a graduate of Eddystone High School. Mary Ann worked at Boeing and Drummond Scientific for over 20 years. Some of Mary Ann’s hobbies included cooking, gardening, and visiting Cape May and the Outer Banks. Spending quality time with family, friends, and especially her grandchildren made her the happiest. Mary Ann never missed a school, dance, or athletic event that her grandchildren participated in. Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Irene Schartner, and her brother, Ed Schartner. She is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Raymond Stocku; her loving children, Denise Stocku, and Michael (Krissy) Stocku, and her beloved grandchildren, Tara, Ryan, Brendon, Brooke, and great grandson, Demetri. Family and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, September 17th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. A prayer service will be held at 12:00 PM. Private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations, in Mary Ann’s name, may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by visiting or by mail to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ATTN: Tribute Processing, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 14, 2019
