Mary Ann Furman
Mary Ann Furman age 86 of Collingdale passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. A devoted homemaker, Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and supporting her grandchildren by attending events and cheering them on. In her later years she worked in the banking industry as a Customer Service Representative until retirement. She also enjoyed attending “The Club” with her friends for over 60 years who met for dinners, luncheons and special occasions. She is predeceased by her husband William Furman, her brother Tom Hoy, 3 stepsisters Ruth, Virginia & Emma, and stepbrother Ralph. Survivors: Loving mother of Mary Ann (Nick) Cresta and Bill (Mary) Furman, cherished grandmother of Billy, Nick (Laura), Mike, Chris (Taylor) and Julia (Matt), great grandmother of Lennox, Annika and Dean, dear stepsister of Mary Imhof and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11am at Mount Zion Cemetery, 1400 Springfield Ave. Collingdale, PA. 19023. The service will be broadcasted through Zoom for those who cannot attend, please check www.mcgfh.com for deatils. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Fl. Newark, DE 19711 would be appreciated. Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
