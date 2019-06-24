Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Mary Ann (Timlin) Murphy


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann (Timlin) Murphy Obituary
Mary Ann Murphy (nee Timlin), 83, of Drexel Hill, PA, and formerly of Collingdale, PA, passed away on June 21, 2019.
Born in Darby, PA in 1936, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian V. (nee Boyle) Timlin. Mary was devoted to her family; and loved and cared for her animals. A Eucharistic minister who was active in St. Andrew Church, Mary was also a long-time Upper Darby Police employee & Auxiliary volunteer, and an expert seamstress.
Mary was the beloved wife of John J. Murphy; loving mother of John Murphy, Mary Ann Plummer (Larry), Joanne Elischer (Shawn), Trish Murphy (Tom), and Michael Murphy (Kate); predeceased by her children, Maureen, Tommy, and Brian Murphy and her sister, Joanne Timlin; also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 6-8 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 and 9-10 AM Wednesday at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 3500 School Lane, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Upper Darby Police K-9 Unit, 7236 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on June 23, 2019
