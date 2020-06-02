Mary Ann Pezick (88) May 29, 2020 Mary Ann Pezick passed away peacefully in her sleep at her daughter’s home after a major stroke. Mary Ann was born in Lansdowne, PA to Robert V. Hoy Jr. and Anna Dance Hoy, graduated Lansdowne High School in 1949, and married Vince in 1951. In 1962 they built their home in Glen Mills where they lived until moving to Maris Grove Retirement Community in 2006. Her joy was her family, who benefitted from all the time she spent with them. Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom, bookkeeper for Vince’s contracting business, a West Chester College student at age 42, a Special Education and 2nd grade teacher in Penn Delco School District for 22 years, volunteer in the local prison, caregiver for her first great-grandchild in 2014, and assistant in her daughter’s home daycare for the last 5 years of her life earning the title “Best Reader”. Her faith was a vital part of her life. She was a Sunday School teacher at Stoney Bank Community Church and taught Bible School at Concord Liberty Presbyterian Church. Continuing her active life at Maris Grove, she participated in the Resident Advisory Council, Resident Care Fund Committee, Education Committee, 9-Holers Golf Club and Bocce Ball. She is survived by her son Jeffrey (wife Diane, grandchildren Jill & Leigh Ann), son Mark (grandchildren Justin (wife Laura) and Shane) and daughter Barbara (grandchildren Kevin Barnum, Kyle Barnum, and Katie Marge (husband Joe, great-grandchildren Caden and Madison) and brother David Hoy (wife Trish). She was preceded in death by her brother Robert V, Hoy III, and her beloved husband of 59 years, Vincent L. Pezick. Mary Ann donated her body to medical science. When her remains are returned, she will be laid to rest at Edgewood Memorial Gardens next to her husband Vince. The family held a small private celebration of life service. Memorial Donations may be made to the Maris Grove Resident Care Fund, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342.



