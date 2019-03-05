Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Mary Ann Williams (nee Lopchinsky), age 66, of Aston, PA, passed away surrounded by family on March 2, 2019 at Temple Hospital. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, and retired from Riddle Memorial Hospital. She will be forever missed by her mother, Ann Lopchinsky (nee Gibson); her boyfriend Ed Howard; brothers: Joe (Cindy) and Buddy (Mary); sisters: Irene (Frank) and Ellen (Don); children: Bonnie (Alan), Ronnie, and Mark (Kelly); and grandchildren: Kara and Stevie. Visitation: Saturday March 9, 2019, from 10:00-11:15 am, at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue, Aston, PA 19014. Memorial Service: Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:30 am, at Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Burial: Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Mary-Ann-Williams. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 7, 2019
