Mary Beth Roberto, 63, passed away December 23, 2019 at her home. She has been a resident of Brookhaven, PA, for the last 20 years. She was a financial analyst for ABC Cap City (Chilton Publishing Company) and was a previous owner of Vince’s Sunoco in Folsom. Mary Beth loved her dogs and she used to show Afghan Hounds. She was also an avid reader. She is predeceased by her mother Mary Louise Loftus. She is survived by her beloved husband of 18 years Gregory Kloehs; her father Anthony Rimkus; her sister Holly Shaak; and her nieces and nephews Heather, Jason, and Kevin Kloehs, Brett and Jacy Shaak; and her great nephew Logan Kloehs. Funeral service Monday 11am at the Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Monday 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA, 19064. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The ASPCA, www.secure.aspca.org. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 27, 2019