Mary C. (Yackel) Allen

Mary C. (Yackel) Allen Obituary
Mary C. Allen (nee Yackel) age 71, of Folcroft passed on May 1, 2019. Loving mother of John Allen, Matthew Allen (Cathy), Danny Allen, stepson; dear grandmother of Dana Allen, Kelsey Allen and Joey Allen and sister of Philip Yackel. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, 9:30-10:45AM, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 AM at St. Gabriel Church, Mohawk and Seminole Ave., Norwood, PA 19074. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul cemetery. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 3, 2019
