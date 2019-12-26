Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Mary C. (DeVito) Biggerstaff Obituary
Mary C. Biggerstaff (nee DeVito), age 99, passed Dec 24, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Flossmoor, IL. Born in Montella, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Marco and Josephine DeVito. She came to the U.S. at the age of 8, was raised in Collingdale and attended Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Darby. She was also a former resident of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was employed for many years as a hairdresser, and with her husband, the late Larry Biggerstaff, was co-owner of the Ye’Olde Sproul Tavern in Springfield. Mary is survived by her daughters, Sandra Culbertson and Barbara Schroat, 5 grand and 10 great grandchildren. Rel and friends are invited to her viewing Thurs, Jan 2, 2020, 6-8pm and Fri, Jan 3, 2020, 9:15-10:15am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main St., Darby. Funeral Mass Fri at 10:30am at Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Darby. Burial Edgewood Mem Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to ALSAC/ , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary & Condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 30, 2019
