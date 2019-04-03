Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
Mary Box
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Box
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. "Cathy" (Finn) Box

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary C. "Cathy" (Finn) Box Obituary
Mary C. “Cathy” Box (nee Finn), unexpectedly on April 3, 2019 of Narberth, PA. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Box. Devoted mother of Paul A. (Mary Ellen), Bridgette B. Fusaro (Steven) and Bernadette N. Scarduzio (John). Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Johnny, Charlie, Abigail, Marco, Alex, Brian and Andrew. Dear sister of Frances Neal, Eileen Gill, Patty Augustine, Teddy Finn, Jo Paolone, Michael Finn, John Finn, Colleen Perez, Christopher Finn and the late Clare Paolone. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Mon. April 8, 10 AM St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday April 7th from 5 to 7 PM at McConaghy Funeral Home, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now