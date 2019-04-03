|
Mary C. “Cathy” Box (nee Finn), unexpectedly on April 3, 2019 of Narberth, PA. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Box. Devoted mother of Paul A. (Mary Ellen), Bridgette B. Fusaro (Steven) and Bernadette N. Scarduzio (John). Loving grandmother of Stephanie, Johnny, Charlie, Abigail, Marco, Alex, Brian and Andrew. Dear sister of Frances Neal, Eileen Gill, Patty Augustine, Teddy Finn, Jo Paolone, Michael Finn, John Finn, Colleen Perez, Christopher Finn and the late Clare Paolone. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Mon. April 8, 10 AM St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Int. SS. Peter & Paul Cem. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Sunday April 7th from 5 to 7 PM at McConaghy Funeral Home, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 4, 2019