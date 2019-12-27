|
1929-2019 Mary C. McNamara Calhoun, 90, of Ridley Park, died December 25, 2019 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Ellen Reilly McNamara and moved to her late residence 65 years ago. Mary enjoyed going to the casinos, but most important was time spent with her family. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Palmer Calhoun, Jr., who died May 24, 1994; and her siblings, Samuel McNamara and Lavina Brandon. Mary is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Calhoun, Betty Tilli (Ray) and Suzanne Calhoun; her grandson, Merlin Simmons (Nicolette); and her great grandson, Damian Simmons. Funeral Service: 11 AM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 10:00 AM. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn., 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019