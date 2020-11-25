Mary C. Evans, age 88 of East Norriton and Delaware County, passed away on November 23, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mary was born in Bellevue, Kentucky and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio where she attended the University of Cincinnati and received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology. As a young woman she worked for Catholic Services. Mary came to Philadelphia to marry and start a family. She worked at Lankenau Hospital in the Cardiology Department for over 30 years. Mary loved traveling and spending time with her family. She will be sorely missed by all. We love you mom, grandma, and GG!! She is predeceased by her husband Lewis F. Evans, brother Charles Mullin, and parents Joseph and Loraine Mullin. Survivors: Loving mother of Margaret Oswald, Paul Oswald, Christopher Oswald, Victoria McStravick, Constance (Plunkett) McDermott, and Mark Evans, cherished grandmother of Alicia and Kelly Oswald, Patrick and Christopher McStravick, Trinity and Renae McDermott and dear great grandmother of Dominic Martin and Logan and Jamison Matthews. Services will be held privately due to Covid-19. In memory of Mary Evans, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
for Parkinson’s Disease, www.michaeljfox.org