Mary C. Haines
Mary C. Haines of Upper Chichester, daughter of the late Clayton and Elizabeth Pugh went home to be with the Lord peacefully with family surrounding her on October 5, 2020. Mary spent her early years being a housewife and raising her daughter. She was a past member of the Lady’s Auxiliary at Ogden Fire Company St. 55. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, word searches and word puzzles in her spare time. Later, she enjoyed her trips with the Upper Chichester Senior’s club. She mostly looked forward to meeting her handful of girlfriends from Linwood United Methodist Church, for their lunch dates. Mary was the wife of the late George “Sonny” Haines of 41 years before his passing. Mary was also predeceased by her sister Juanita Passwater and estranged daughter Denise Buckley. Survivors: Granddaughter: Melanie (Andrew). Niece: Brenda (Ron). 3 Additional Grandchildren, 2 Step Granddaughters, 4 Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Niece and lastly, her “Son she never had”. Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Middletown Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 273 S. Old Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Luncheon to follow. The family would like to say a special thanks to Mainline Health Hospice Care, especially to Nurse Cheryl. In Lieu of Flowers: Please send donations in Mary’s name to Linwood United Methodist Church at 1627 Chichester Ave., Linwood, PA 19061.


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middletown Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
