Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
233 Mohawk Ave.
Norwood, PA
Mary C. Marinara Sailor


1917 - 2020
Mary C. Marinara Sailor Obituary
Mary C. Marinara Sailor, 102 of Norwood passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 in Ridley Park, PA. She was born Nov. 16, 1917 in Chester, PA to the late John & Antoinette (Iacona) Conte. She is the beloved mother of Virginia Cunningham & James R. Marinara; 2 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday Feb. 28th from 10 – 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020
