|
|
Mary C. Marinara Sailor, 102 of Norwood passed away Sunday February 23, 2020 in Ridley Park, PA. She was born Nov. 16, 1917 in Chester, PA to the late John & Antoinette (Iacona) Conte. She is the beloved mother of Virginia Cunningham & James R. Marinara; 2 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday Feb. 28th from 10 – 11 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Online condolences at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2020