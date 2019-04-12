Home

Mary C. (Bulack) Puggi

Mary C. Puggi (nee Bulack), on April 11, 2019 of Swarthmore, PA. formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Predeceased by her son James Puggi. Survived by her sister Catherine Renning; her daughter-in-law Lisa Puggi; her nieces Kathleen Geyer and Coleen Cornick and her nephews Michael and John Renning. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday morning 10:00 A.M. - 10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. ALL IN CHURCH at Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrg. D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019
