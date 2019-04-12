|
|
Mary C. Puggi (nee Bulack), on April 11, 2019 of Swarthmore, PA. formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Predeceased by her son James Puggi. Survived by her sister Catherine Renning; her daughter-in-law Lisa Puggi; her nieces Kathleen Geyer and Coleen Cornick and her nephews Michael and John Renning. Relatives & Friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday morning 10:00 A.M. - 10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. ALL IN CHURCH at Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane, PA 19018. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrg. D’Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019