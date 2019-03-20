|
|
Mary C. (Yorden) Slowik, 91, a 78 year resident of Wallingford, passed away peacefully in her home on March 14, 2019. Born in St. Benedict, PA, she was predeceased by her parents Michael Yorden and Victoria Yorden Pavlock, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. Survivors: 3 daughters, Sandra O’Brien (Charles), Patricia Banta (Daniel), Paulette Speaker (Richard), 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: Saturday 8-10 a.m. at Carr Funeral Home, 935 S. Providence Rd. Wallingford, PA 19086. Service: 10 a.m. at the funeral home Internment: Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA Contributions: No flowers please (Mary is allergic); Contributions in her memory to Garden City Fire Company, 412 Moore Road, Wallingford, PA 19086 Condolences: www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 21, 2019