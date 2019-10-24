|
Mary Campbell (Hewitt) of Saline, MI, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 96 years of age. Mary was the loving wife of the late Francis “Frank” Campbell. They were married on August 8, 1953 at Mt. Vernon Place Methodist Church in Maryland. She is the beloved mother of Frank (Deirdre) Campbell, Robert Campbell, John (Joan) Campbell, and Mary Ann (James) Conkle; loving grandmother of Frank (Lori) Campbell, Tom Campbell, Joseph Campbell, Jessica (Bret) Pollington, John Campbell, Emily (Joshua) Housel, Brooke Conkle, and Angelina Conkle; and special great grandmother to Dereon Baker, Justin Atterberry, Liam Pollington, and Declan Pollington. She is also survived by her loving brother Robert “Bob” Hewitt and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her sisters Ella Fox, Gladys Taylor, Kathryn Johnson and Nancy Hewitt; brothers William “Billy” Hewitt and Joseph “Joe” Hewitt. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA, 610-449-0300. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a viewing starting at 9:00 AM. Interment will be made at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon, PA. Donations in Mary’s name may be made to Aldan Union Church, 7 E. Providence Rd., Aldan, PA 19018 or to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1045 W. Bemis Rd., Saline, MI 48176. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2019