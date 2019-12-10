Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Services
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
610-626-2110
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Williams Lombardo Funeral Home
33 W. Baltimore Avenue
Clifton Heights, PA 19018
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
233 Mohawk Ave
Norwood, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
233 Mohawk Ave
Norwood, PA
View Map
Mary Cirillo Obituary
Mary A. (nee Danese) Cirillo, 89 a resident of Folcroft formerly of South Philadelphia passed away on December 8, 2019. Mary was born in Philadelphia to the late Ettore and Aida Danese. She retired from Boeing. Mary was a devout Catholic who was active with the St. Gabriel Senior group. She was an outstanding cook, and talented seamstress. Mary enjoyed Atlantic City Casino bus trips, working around the house and vacationing on the Eastern shore of Maryland. She loved her family and her dog named Sunny. Mary will be dearly missed by all her family and friends Predeceased by her husband, Anthony P. Cirillo, Sr. and her son, Anthony P. Cirillo, Jr. Survived by her children, Steven (Joanne) Cirillo and Christine (Michael) Graham; daughter in law, Donna Cirillo; brother, Vincent Danese. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her dog Sunny. Visitation: Thursday, 7:00-9:00 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Avenue Clifton Heights and Friday 9:30 am at St. Gabriel Church 233 Mohawk Ave Norwood. Funeral Mass: Friday, 10:30 am at St Gabriel Church. Interment SS: Peter & Paul Cemetery In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the at https://www.heart.org Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 11, 2019
