Mary (Weigand) Davis


1918 - 2019
Mary (Weigand) Davis Obituary
Mary (nee Weigand) Davis, Long time resident of Havertown, PA, passed away on February 26, 2019 at the age of 100. Mary worked as a cashier at Weinbergs and Pathmark. She also raised and sold azaleas, loved her gardens, and being outside in her yard.
Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Davis, Sr.. Loving mother of Richard P. (Ann) Davis, Jr. of Washington State and the late Arleen Taylor and Linda Davis. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren , great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are private.
Published in Daily Times on Mar. 3, 2019
