Mary Delores Keenan
1930 - 2020
Mary Delores Keenan, of Aston Township, PA, died peacefully on July 28, 2020. Mary was born on August 4, 1930 and was raised in Chester, PA by Eugenio (Jack) and Louisella (Louise) Boccella. She graduated from Chester High School and lived in Aston Township since 1956. Mary was the widow of Robert W. Keenan, Sr. She is survived by daughter Sharon A. Keenan of Woodside, CA and son Robert W. Keenan Jr. of Wilmington, DE, his spouse Karen Calvarese, and grandchildren Robert W. Keenan III and Bridget Keenan of Brookhaven. Mary was a fun loving person who spent her life caregiving. She was a counselor at Elwyn Institute for many years and provided care for many young children, including a blind child. Mary spent years as a teacher for Aston Presbyterian Church Preschool. She provided care for her mother until her mother’s passing in their home in Aston. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Everyone loved her. “Little Mary“ Rest in Peace! Visitation: Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Ave., Aston, PA. Funeral Liturgy: Thursday at 11:15 am at the Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. The visitation and funeral liturgy will be live streamed via Zoom. The meeting ID is: 840 5436 6095. Burial: Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Liturgy
11:15 AM
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
