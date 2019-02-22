|
Mary Cooper Dugan Donegan 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 20, 2019. Born on July 27, 1929 Mary was a long-time resident of Folcroft, Pa, a member of St George Parish and a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Mary was an avid reader, and loved spending time at her second home in Sea Isle City, NJ. Mary enjoyed traveling with family and friends and enjoyed her sports, especially watching her grandchildren play in whatever sport they participated in and her Philadelphia Phillies. She spent her life taking care of her immediate and extended family members. Mary was a loving mother and a loyal friend to so many. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Jim Donegan (2016) and the late Jack Dugan (1967). She was the Mother of Kate Dugan, Jack Dugan (the late Maggie), Annmarie (Jack) Hagan, Jim (Christine) Dugan and MaryBeth (Greg) Diamond. Mary was Gom to Jack (Sharon) Dugan, Matt Dugan, Jack and Kevin Hagan, Jordan and Gregory Diamond, and Ally and Jimmy Dugan. She was also Gom to her great grandchildren Lily and Claire Dugan. Mary is also survived by her brother Jimmy (Mary) Cooper. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday February 25 after 6 P.M. O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064. An additional Viewing Tuesday, February 26 after 9:30 A.M. SS Peter and Paul Church 1325 Boot Rd., West Chester, PA 19380 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cem. Contributions in memory of Maggie Dugan to , 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or .
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019