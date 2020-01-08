|
|
Mary Durstine McArtor Reynolds, age 55, passed away on January 7, 2020, after a courageous five year battle with metastatic endometrial cancer. She was born in Durham, NC and later moved with her family to Salem, OH where she spent her childhood years. She attended Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, OH from 1979 to 1983, where she spent a summer in Saint Thibault France, achieved a National French Placement Award and was captain of the swim team. Mary graduated from Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH in 1987, where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, served as the President of the Pan-Hellenic Council and spent a semester abroad in Toulouse, France. Following graduation, Mary taught French at the Westover School in Middlebury, CT from 1987 to 1989 and at the University School of Nashville in TN from 1989 to1991. Mary married Tim and moved to Pittsburgh, PA in 1993, and subsequently immersed herself in her family and a lifetime of volunteer work. From 1995 to 1997, Mary was an active member of the Junior League of Pittsburgh where she worked on the Literacy Project and served as a reading tutor for children. After moving to Jupiter, FL in 1997, Mary joined the Junior League of the Palm Beaches where she ultimately served as President from 2005 to 2006 and led the League to generate 60,000 membership volunteer hours, as well as significant financial contributions, to local community projects. Mary also committed herself to innumerable parent volunteer projects and positions, big and small, at her children’s schools, including Saint Mark’s Episcopal School in Palm Beach Gardens, FL from 2000 to 2006, Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, FL from 2006 to 2009, and The Pine School in Hobe Sound, FL from 2006 to 2015. At The Pine School, Mary was a member of the Board of Trustees from 2010 to 2015, hosted international students, and served on the Headmaster Search Committee, the Booster Club, and the Strategic Planning, Marketing and Governance Committees. Mary’s quiet leadership, grace, and compassion impacted all who were fortunate enough to know and work with her. Mary is survived by her husband Timothy John Reynolds, daughter Madison McCulloch Reynolds, and son Ryan Timothy Reynolds, all of Tequesta, FL. Mary is also survived by her father Robert Eugene McArtor of Boothbay Harbor, ME, her mother Margaret Sabo of Salem, OH, her brother William Perry McArtor of Columbia, SC, her sister Ann Kathryn McKean of Groveland, MA and six nieces and a nephew. Her beautiful life, far too short, was a shining example of the positive and lasting impact one woman can have on the people and the world around her. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tequesta, FL on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow at Tequesta Country Club. A second memorial service and the interment will be held at St. Peter’s Church in Queenstown, MD on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, with a reception to follow at Fisherman’s Inn in Grasonville, MD. Donations and prayers are requested, in lieu of flowers, to The Mary Durstine McArtor Reynolds Memorial Giving Fund, 295 River Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 9, 2020