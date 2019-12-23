|
|
Mary E. Branconi, age 98 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on December 21, 2019. Born to Bernard & Rosa Caponetti Citerone, Mary previously resided in Springfield, PA where she raised her family. A dress maker and seamstress, Mary worked in the Bridal Shop industry for 25 years before retiring. She was devoted to her faith and a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and formerly Holy Cross Church in Springfield, PA. Mary enjoyed reading, sewing and spending her spare time playing Pinochle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Branconi who passed in 1993 and 6 siblings. Mary is survived by 5 children, Amy Apelian, Dolores Kirby, Dr. Joseph M. Branconi and his wife Nora, John Branconi and Robert J. Branconi and his wife Joanne, a sister, Gloria Tatasciore, 13 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Dec. 29th, Sunday evening, 6-8PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA and also on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA from 9:30AM-10:15AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice or St. Maximilian Kolbe School Annual Fund, 300 Daly Dr., West Chester, PA 19382. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019