Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Branconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Branconi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Branconi Obituary
Mary E. Branconi, age 98 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on December 21, 2019. Born to Bernard & Rosa Caponetti Citerone, Mary previously resided in Springfield, PA where she raised her family. A dress maker and seamstress, Mary worked in the Bridal Shop industry for 25 years before retiring. She was devoted to her faith and a member of St. Cornelius Catholic Church and formerly Holy Cross Church in Springfield, PA. Mary enjoyed reading, sewing and spending her spare time playing Pinochle. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Branconi who passed in 1993 and 6 siblings. Mary is survived by 5 children, Amy Apelian, Dolores Kirby, Dr. Joseph M. Branconi and his wife Nora, John Branconi and Robert J. Branconi and his wife Joanne, a sister, Gloria Tatasciore, 13 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Dec. 29th, Sunday evening, 6-8PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA and also on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Cornelius Church, 160 Ridge Rd., Chadds Ford, PA from 9:30AM-10:15AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30AM. Interment S.S. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice or St. Maximilian Kolbe School Annual Fund, 300 Daly Dr., West Chester, PA 19382. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -