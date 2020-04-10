|
Mary E. Cullen (nee Lawler), on April 8, 2020. Born Buford Georgia, recently of Broomall, Wallingford and longtime resident of Upper Darby PA. Beloved wife of 60 years to Donald J. Cullen (late), great mother to Michael (the late Karen), Martin (Deborah), Mark and Robert; loving grandmother to Lucas, Derrick and Haley, sister to Sr. Genevieve (Lucille). Mary is also survived by many other close family members and friends. Predeceased by her sister, Mother Marie Genevieve I.H.M., brothers Frank and Martin. Due to the current pandemic, services were held privately. Any donations in Mary’s name may be made to the I.H.M. Camilla Hall Convent Home & Healthcare Center (Camilla.org) or Carmelite Monastery, 25 Watson Ave, Barrington, RI 02806. Arr. O’Leary F.H. (Springfield, PA)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2020