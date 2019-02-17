|
|
Mary E. Magaw, age 86, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 15th.
Mary was born and raised in Chester, PA and was a graduate of Notre Dame in 1950. For the past 54 years, Mary resided in Trainer, PA raising 9 children. She devoted her life to her family, community, educational system and her strong faith in religion. Mary made many contributions to make her community a better place creating opportunities and advocating for residents. She became a member of the SOS (Save Our School) effort to save Trainer Elementary in 1980 and as a result was elected as a write-in candidate for the Chichester School Board, serving for the past 39 years. While on the board she held positions as President and was currently serving as Vice President. As a member of the Trainer Recreation Board for 30 years, she volunteered at such events as our Community Day, Memorial Day, food drives and Toys for Tots. In addition, she volunteered countless hours at Lennox Park Fire Hall for 25 years cooking and serving for functions to raise money for the Fire Hall. She served as a Committee Person for 10 years and represented her community as Political Leader. Furthermore, she was named "Person Of The Year" by Trainer borough in 2016 to acknowledge all of her contributions.
Mary spent her spare time crocheting blankets for her family, reading and working on puzzles. She loved going to the beach with family and spent most of her time at the Delaware beaches.
She is preceded in death by her father, Patrick Boyle, mother, Catherine Bessinger Boyle, son James Magaw and husband of 66 years Percy Magaw. She is survived by 8 children, Mary Anne Magaw, Patricia (William) Brown, John Magaw, Percy L. (Susan) Magaw III, Maureen Magaw, Joanne (Robert) DiIonno, Jane Marie Magaw and Margaret Magaw, daughter-in-law, Susan Magaw, sister Barbara Kearney, 25 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA on Thursday from 6-8 pm and Friday 9 am-9:45. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Interment, Lawn Croft Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions to either the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or call 1 800 822 6344 or Delaware County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 201 W. Front St., P.O. Box 101, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 18, 2019