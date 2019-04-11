|
|
1944-2019 Mary E. “Bettie” Tribbett (née Smith), 75 of Eddystone, died April 8, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Chester, she lived in Folsom before moving to her late residence 47 years ago. Bettie was a Nurse Assistant and Transporter at Taylor Hospital, retiring in 1998. She attended Ridley Park Presbyterian Church and was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1962. Bettie enjoyed bowling, loved the Phillies and the Eagles, baking Christmas cookies and cross stitching. Most important to her was family, especially her grandchildren. Bettie was the wife of the late James H. Tribbett, her husband of 39 years, who died in 2005; mother of the late Denise E. Tribbett; and daughter of the late George B. and Marian Armstrong Smith. She is survived by her children, James H. Tribbett, Jr. (Edna), Gregory S. Tribbett (Carann) and Robin M. LaChall (Steven); her siblings, George B. Smith (Robin) and Susan Trout (David); also, her grandchildren, Emma, Hayden, Nathan, Gavin, Brenna and Jamesyn. Funeral Service: 10:30AM Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park where friends may call after 9:00AM. Burial Private. Memorial gifts to or the . www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019